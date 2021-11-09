BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has been ruled out of his national team's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of injury, the federation said Tuesday.
Federation spokesman Stefan Van Loock said the Leicester player will miss Group E matches against Estonia later this week and at Wales on Nov. 16.
Belgium will qualify for next year's World Cup with a win over Estonia, or if Wales fails to beat Belarus on Saturday.
The Belgian federation did not specify the nature of Tielemans' injury. He got hurt last weekend with Leicester during a 1-1 draw against Leeds in the Premier League. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said after the match that Tielemans' calf was sore.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.