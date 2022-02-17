CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Injured Clemson starting offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn is moving to the Tigers coaching staff.
Rayburn will become a student coach on Dabo Swinney's staff this upcming season because of neck problems, school spokesman Ross Taylor said Thursday.
Rayburn is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound junior from Pensacola, Florida. He started six games this season for the Tigers, who finished 10-3 after beating Iowa State 20-13 in the Cheez-it Bowl last month.
Rayburn played in 19 games over the past three seasons after redshirting his first year on campus. He was expected to retain a spot on the starting offensive line this coming season.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.