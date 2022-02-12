CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a season-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night.
Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12).
Brandon Angel hit a 3-pointer and added a dunk about a minute later to make it 30-28 with 3:45 left in the first half and the Cardinal never again trailed.
Oregon State (3-18, 1-10 Pac-12) has lost nine in a row since beating Utah 88-76 at the end of December.
Jarod Lucas scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Beavers. Warith Alatishe made 6 of 8 from the field and finished with 14 points and Ahmad Rand added 10.
Ingram scored in the paint to make it 37-32 just before halftime. He opened the second half with a 3-pointer and then made a layup before Jones, Raynaud and Silva each made a 3 to cap a 14-7 spurt that gave the Cardinal a 10-point lead with 14 minutes to play.
Stanford shot 59% (29 of 49) from the field and made 10 of 23 from 3-point range. The Cardinal outrebounded Oregon State 34-19 and outscored the Beavers 18-2 in second-chance points.
Oregon State plays the last of three consecutive home games on Tuesday against Colorado. Stanford returns home to play Utah on Thursday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.