INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Indianapolis, taking the number of criminal homicides in the city this year to 215, matching the record high in all of 2020, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Police responded to a house about 2 a.m. and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. Ron Gee, a member of Cease Fire Indy, said the group had hoped for 72 hours of peace in the city.
“We’re still out here pushing our message. ... We’re still hopeful,” Gee said.
Indianapolis police asked the public to share any information about the shooting.
