Indiana Wesleyan University withdrew from the NAIA football playoffs Friday after inadvertently playing an academically ineligible player this season.
Indiana Wesleyan was scheduled to play Kansas Wesleyan at home on Saturday in the first round.
Indiana Wesleyan said it recently discovered that a member of the football team was academically ineligible and played in several games earlier in the season. The university said it self-reported its discovery to the NAIA.
