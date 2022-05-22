Indiana Fever (2-6, 1-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-2, 2-0 Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup with Chicago after losing four in a row.
Chicago went 6-10 at home and 10-5 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Sky averaged 83.3 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.
Indiana finished 6-26 overall last season while going 4-11 in Eastern Conference play. The Fever gave up 85.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.
INJURIES: Sky: None listed.
Fever: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
