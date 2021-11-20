NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Kurtis Wilderman passed for 243 yards and rushed for two touchdowns to help Indiana State beat Illinois State 15-10 on Saturday.
Wilderman's touchdowns came with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter and 3:58 in the fourth.
After Wilderman's second score, Rylan Cole came through on the ensuing Illinois State possession by forcing a fumble that Jalen Moss came up with to set off a celebration on the Indiana State sideline.
Peterson Kerlegrand carried it 19 times for 61 yards for Indiana State (5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference Football). Dante Hendrix had five catches for 55 yards.
The win marked Indiana State’s first in Normal, Ill. since the 1997 season.
Jackson Waring threw for 191 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Illinois State (4-7, 2-6).
___
