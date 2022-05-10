INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 10 points and six assists against her former team and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-76 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.
Dangerfield, who was waived by Minnesota a week ago, made a jumper from the free-throw line to extend Indiana's lead to 76-72 with 2:26 left and added two free throws at 18.9 to seal it. Dangerfield, the 2020 rookie of the year, was 3 of 7 from the field with no turnovers in 21 minutes.
Rookie NaLyssa Smith added nine points and Destanni Henderson had eight points and five assists for Indiana (1-2). Mitchell made four of Indiana’s nine 3-pointers and Victoria Vivians added three.
Indiana fell behind 21-12 in the first quarter, but responded with a 36-18 second quarter. The 36 points rank third in Indiana history for scoring in a quarter.
Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead Minnesota (0-3). Rachel Banham added 14 points and Jessica Shepard had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
