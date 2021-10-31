DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand inflicted a crushing eight-wicket defeat on India at the cricket T20 World Cup on Sunday and put the tournament favorite on the brink of elimination.
India’s much-trumpeted batters flopped for the second time — after a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan — reaching only 110-7 after New Zealand chose to bowl.
Daryl Mitchell (49) and captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) eased New Zealand to 111-2 in 14.3 overs in a lopsided Group 2 game.
Mitchell missed out on a deserved half century when he was caught at long on against Jasprit Bumrah's off-cutter. Mitchell hit four boundaries and three sixes. Bumrah finished with 2-19.
The heavy defeat to archrival Pakistan last week at the same venue appeared to still be playing on the minds of India's batters as wickets tumbled against both the spin and speed of the Black Caps.
