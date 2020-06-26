Maybe a recent letter writer feels she isn’t paying her fair share for public services and programs in Washington state, but I certainly didn’t appreciate the suggestion to extend income taxes to middle and upper incomes [“Taxes: ‘I want to pay my fair share,’ ” June 23, Northwest Voices].
My husband and I are retired
middle-income seniors. Our property taxes are more than $9,000 per year, which
support schools; county, city, port, fire and emergency medical services; the
library; Sound Transit; and flood control, and we have to dip into our savings
to pay them. In addition, we pay more than $700 per year in motor-vehicle
taxes, plus 10% sales tax on everything but food and medical. This doesn’t even
include our utility expenses, which go up annually.
We have always voted for fair
levies to support our public services, even as we are getting too old to
benefit from some of them. But unless there is genuine tax reform in this
state, we will never support an additional income tax. We are lifelong
residents of Washington, but we often wonder how much longer we can afford to
stay here.
Nellie Ann
Mills, Lake Forest Park