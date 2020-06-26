Maybe a recent letter writer feels she isn’t paying her fair share for public services and programs in Washington state, but I certainly didn’t appreciate the suggestion to extend income taxes to middle and upper incomes [“Taxes: ‘I want to pay my fair share,’ ” June 23, Northwest Voices].

My husband and I are retired

middle-income seniors. Our property taxes are more than $9,000 per year, which

support schools; county, city, port, fire and emergency medical services; the

library; Sound Transit; and flood control, and we have to dip into our savings

to pay them. In addition, we pay more than $700 per year in motor-vehicle

taxes, plus 10% sales tax on everything but food and medical. This doesn’t even

include our utility expenses, which go up annually.

We have always voted for fair

levies to support our public services, even as we are getting too old to

benefit from some of them. But unless there is genuine tax reform in this

state, we will never support an additional income tax. We are lifelong

residents of Washington, but we often wonder how much longer we can afford to

stay here.

Nellie Ann

Mills, Lake Forest Park