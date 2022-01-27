Despite a tough final month in 2021 when both the pandemic and the weather wrought havoc with airline operations, Alaska Air Group announced Thursday that it eked out a fourth quarter net profit of $18 million, or 14 cents a share.
That compared to a net loss of $447 million, or $3.60 per share, in the same quarter of 2020.
Last month, the omicron coronavirus variant caused significant employee absences and then snow and ice hit Seattle-Tacoma International Airport the day after Christmas. The two factors combined to cause hundreds of flight cancellations.
Alaska Air Chief Executive Ben Minicucci, in a message to employees Thursday, called it "one of the most challenging holiday travel periods we have ever experienced."
"Clearly, this was a tough way to end a year that otherwise had much to be celebrated," he wrote. "We led the industry in profitability through the second half of 2021."
For the full year, Alaska reported a net profit of $478 million, or $3.77 per share. However, this profit was possible during the pandemic because of federal Payroll Support Program that provided $914 million in funds to the airline in the first half of 2021.
Without that support and other one-time items, Alaska would have reported a net loss of $256 million for the year.
From Dec. 26 through Jan. 12, Alaska Airlines canceled 1,670 flights.
On Jan. 6, facing an acute staff shortage due to COVID-related sick calls and a drop in demand as air travel contracted due to the risks from the omicron variant, the airline reduced its flight schedule by 10%. A week later, it cut the flight schedule a further 5% through the end of January.
In a statement Thursday, Minicucci said the airline has stabilized and is ready for significant better times ahead as the threat from omicron ebbs.
"We have laid a solid foundation for our return to 100% of our pre-COVID flying by summer 2022 and we're poised to grow from there," Minicucci said.
In an investor update Thursday, Alaska said January and February ticket bookings were down as a result of the omicron surge but that "we have recently seen demand start to recover, with bookings strengthening for Presidents Day (Feb. 21) and beyond."
Heavy losses among major U.S. airlines
Alaska joins Southwest as the only major U.S. airlines reporting a profit for the fourth quarter.
On Thursday, Southwest said it made a fourth quarter profit of $68 million.
For the full year, Southwest reported a profit of $977 million. However, without $2.96 billion from the federal Payroll Support Program and other one-time items, that would have been a $1.3 billion loss.
Earlier this month, Delta reported a fourth quarter loss of $395 million, United a loss of $646 million and American a loss of $931 million.
For the full year 2021, including federal Payroll Support Program (PSP) funding, Delta reported a profit of $398 million, while United and American each reported a net loss of $2 billion.
Alaska also announced Thursday that employees will receive 6.225% of annual pay as a bonus in their Feb. 4 paychecks.
The company said that works out to $3,000 for an employee making $48,000 per year.
That annual performance bonus, which is awarded based not only on financial targets but on safety and sustainability goals, is additional to monthly operational performance bonuses, which paid about $1,000 per person throughout 2021.
Alaska reported revenue of $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $808 million a year ago.
Excluding PSP funding, Alaska generated $138 million in cash flow from operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.