VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Josip Ilici scored four goals as Champions League newcomer Atalanta reached the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win over Valencia on Tuesday in a match played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak.
With Atalanta holding a comfortable 4-1 lead from the first leg in Italy, Ilicic scored twice in each half at the deserted Mestalla Stadium as Atalanta advanced 8-4 on aggregate.
The 32-year-old Slovenian, who also scored in the first match, has 17 goals in his last 13 games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports