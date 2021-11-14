LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 21 points as Wyoming easily defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45 on Sunday.
Jeremiah Oden had 17 points for Wyoming (2-0). Hunter Maldonado added 16 points and six rebounds. Xavier DuSell had 11 points.
The Cowboys have held opponents under 50 points in both wins. The Wyoming defense kept Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 30-percent shooting, the lowest percentage under coach Jeff Linder.
Kylen Milton had 17 points for the Golden Lions (0-3).
Shawn Williams, the Golden Lions leading scorer at 21 point per game, was held to only two points in 1-for-7 shooting.
