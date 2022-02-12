SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Graham Ike had 25 points and 18 rebounds as Wyoming romped past San Jose State 74-52 on Saturday night.
Hunter Maldonado added 23 points for the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West Conference).
Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 19 points for the Spartans (7-17, 0-12), who have lost 12 straight games. Majok Kuath added 13 points.
Trey Anderson, the Spartans' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.