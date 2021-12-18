MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 16 points and Gabe Quinnett added 15 and Idaho beat American Indian College 84-55 on Saturday.
Idaho (3-8) dished out a season-best 20 assists. Trevante Anderson led the Vandals with eight assists and chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds. Tanner Christensen added 12 points.
Dane Maggi had 19 points for the Warriors. Jeremiah Williams added 12 points. Kris Coe had eight rebounds and three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.