It’s northern lights season, and luxury outfitter Black Tomato arranges naturalist-led trips to various destinations including Iceland.
Itineraries—which range from long weekend jaunts to more comprehensive routes—take visitors to remote spots like the Tolkien-esque Torfhus Retreat, located in southern Iceland and built with reclaimed wood and living turf roofs.
Prices start at $5,900 per person for a four-day trip.
HOW TO GO
Icelandair flies nonstop between SeaTac and Reykjavik.
