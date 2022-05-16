American midfielder Ian Harkes was selected Monday as Dundee United's player of the year.
The 27-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, had three goals in 28 Scottish Premier League matches in his fourth season with the club. Dundee United finished fourth, earning a spot in the Europa Conference League's third qualifying round.
Harkes scored in 1-0 wins over Dundee and Ross County and got the tying goal in a 1-1 draw against Glasgow Celtic.
A winner of the 2017 Hermann Trophy as U.S. college player of the year at Wake Forest, Harkes played for Major League Soccer's D.C. United in 2017-18 before moving to Dundee and helping the club earn promotion to the Scottish Premier League for 2020-21.
