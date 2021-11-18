Interstate 90 was closed in both directions Thursday night from North Bend to Ellensburg after collisions and spinouts in poor weather,
according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
"This is our first major snowstorm of the year," said Summer Derrey, WSDOT spokesperson.
WSDOT expected to reopen Snoqualmie Pass by midnight, according to its online mountain pass report.
Unsafe driving has added to hazardous road conditions, said Derrey, who noted that many drivers are speeding or driving without chains on their tires. With snowfall expected overnight,
WSDOT reminded drivers on Twitter that all vehicles heading east across Snoqualmie Pass, except those with four-wheel drive, are required to have chains.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascades in Snohomish and King counties
through 4 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Between 3 and 8 inches of snow is expected in Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.