All eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed 10 miles west of Ellensburg due to multiple jackknifed semis, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The details of the collisions were not immediately available, but the National Weather Service in Spokane had been reporting icy roads in the Ellensburg area.
Shortly after 6 a.m., State Trooper John Bryant said a tow truck was on the way. WSDOT will apply an anti-icing product on the road before it reopens, he said.
