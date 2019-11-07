After Sound Transit and our lawmakers failed to listen and use common-sense values for car-tab taxes, we the people have spoken once again, so maybe it is time to listen to the voters.
Sound Transit spent millions on scare-tactic ads only to have them fail. The taxpayers are tired of being lied to and taken advantage of. How many times do we have to vote for $30 car tabs only to face lawsuits looking to overturn the will of the people? That is the problem with our legislators — they don’t want to listen to the taxpayers, only the corporations that line their pockets.
The taxpayers have spoken, and instead of being heard, our courts will have to deal with lawsuits to overturn the will of the people.
Ron Hopper, Carnation