The state needs to learn to live within its means, like Washington residents do. It is a shame that our local and state governments feel that they can spend their way out of every problem with endless construction projects at prices that commercial companies will never pay because they are not spending other people’s money.
Bottom line — our elected officials have not been good stewards of our money, and I have no sympathy when the people they are supposed to represent decisively set them straight at the ballot box.
Daniel S. Sova, Puyallup