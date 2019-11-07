When I had to renew my car tabs last year and saw just how much the Sound Transit motor vehicle excise tax was, I calculated that its estimated value of my 5-year-old car was about $10,000 more than I paid for it new. I was outraged. However, I did not vote for I-976 because we need our roads and bridges to be repaired and maintained.
Politicians will blame anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, but The Seattle Times editorial was correct when it stated that lawmakers had shirked their responsibility to correct the blatantly excessive Sound Transit tax.
The Legislature should only blame itself for this debacle.
John Peeler, Renton