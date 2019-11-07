While I voted against Tim Eyman’s newest attempt to roll back car tabs, this is the first time I actually considered it. I heard a lot about the consequences of this car-tab rollback for transportation.
However, the factor that enraged voters was the utter arrogance of Sound Transit and the inflation of car values to collect more money. It is purely theft.
Sound Transit needs to look at its relationship with the community. Even considering the beloved Dick’s Drive-In in Kent and the job-creating Ellenos Yogurt plant in Federal Way for a light-rail maintenance facility is disrespectful.
I suggest all our transportation officials take a long, hard look at why voters are so tired of the job they are doing and maybe think about how lack of respect and an arrogant attitude might be a bigger problem than Eyman ever was.
Margot LeRoy, Gig Harbor