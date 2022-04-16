Madi Huskey’s walkoff sacrifice fly in the eighth inning gave the No. 11 Washington softball team a 3-2 victory over No. 19 Oregon State on Saturday at Husky Softball Stadium.
The Huskies (25-11, 6-6 Pac-12) completed a series sweep of the Beavers (31-12, 7-8).
Gabbie Plain tossed seven innings with six strikeouts to pick up her 11th win of the year.
Baylee Klingler got the scoring started in the first inning with a solo home run for UW. Klingler added an RBI single in the sixth.
Seawolves triumph
The Seawolves defeated the San Diego Legion 34-32 in Major League Rugby action at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.
The Seawolves (5-5) next play at the Utah Warriors on Saturday.
Baseball
• Oregon (24-11, 10-5 Pac-12) scored in the 11th inning to defeat Washington 6-5 at Husky Ballpark. Johnny Tincher went 3 for 6 and homered in the 10th inning to tie the game 5-5. Barney McKay also had three hits and an RBI for the Huskies (16-18, 6-12).
• Washington State (13-21, 5-13 Pac-12) dropped the series rubber game 7-4 to California (18-17, 9-9) at Bailey-Brayton Field. Jacob McKeon and Kyle Russell had two hits apiece for the Cougars while Justin Van De Brake doubled and drove in two runs.
• Seattle University lost 7-4 in the series finale at Sacramento State (17-18, 9-9 WAC). The Redhawks (9-22, 7-12) dropped the series 2-1. Matt Boissoneault hit two homers for Seattle U, a three-run homer and a solo shot.
• The Tacoma Rainiers (3-8) lost a season-high fourth straight game, 10-3 in Albuquerque. Rainiers catcher Joe Odom hit a two-run homer.
• The host Hillsboro Hops scored a run in the 10th inning to beat the Everett AquaSox 3-2.
More softball
• Seattle U (23-18, 9-6 WAC) lost 6-0 against visiting Grand Canyon (30-10, 13-2), which swept the three-game series while allowing only one run.
Women’s soccer
• OL Reign signed midfielder Marley Canales through the end of the season. She was drafted by the Reign this year from UCLA.
Hockey
• The Everett Silvertips (45-13-5-5 after a 4-1 loss at Tri-City) are the U.S. Division champions of the Western Hockey League. The Silvertips have clinched the top seed in the Western Conference.
• The Seattle Thunderbirds (44-18-4-2) have secured fourth place in the WHL’s Western Conference and will face the fifth-place Kelowna Rockets (42-20-1-5) in the first round of the playoffs.
Women’s basketball
• Nancy Mulkey, a 6-foot-9 rookie free agent from Washington, has been added to the Las Vegas Aces’ 17-person training camp roster for the WNBA preseason.
Beach volleyball
• Washington knocked off Hawaii 3-2 for the first time in eight meetings to finish the Husky Invitational at Alki Beach. UW also beat Portland 5-0, and Oregon swept UW 5-0.
Women’s rowing
• Washington State finished the Big Ten Invitational with third-place finishes in first varsity eight, second varsity eight and first varsity four in Sarasota, Florida.
