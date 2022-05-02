In need of big men to bulk up a diminished front court, the Washington men’s basketball team added another center via the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in as many weeks.
On Monday, Fresno State’s Braxton Meah announced he committed to the Huskies and posted pictures on his Twitter account wearing a No. 52 UW jersey.
“Go Dawgs!” Meah wrote. “Can’t wait for next season!”
Meah, a 7-foot-1 sophomore, has been a backup during his two years at Fresno State where he averaged 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 8.7 minutes in 55 games with the Bulldogs.
Meah showed promise late last season while scoring a career-high 14 points in 16 minutes off the bench during Fresno State’s 80-71 win over Youngstown State on March 23.
Despite shooting 78.4% from the field, Meah tallied double digits in just one game last season while playing behind All-Mountain West center Orlando Robinson on a Bulldogs team that finished 23-13.
Conceivably, Meah will compete for a starting job against Oregon transfer Franck Kepnang, who committed to Washington last Thursday. The 6-11 center averaged 4.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 12.6 minutes while starting five of 52 games during his two years with the Ducks.
The Huskies, which lost forwards Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Nate Roberts, are expected to bring back Langston Wilson, Jackson Grant and Samuel Ariyibi to bolster their front line depth.
Meah is UW’s third incoming transfer joining Washington State guard Noah Williams and Kepnang.
Washington is projected to have 11-12 players on the 2022-23 roster depending on senior Jamal Bey who has not announced if he’s returning for an extra fifth season. The NCAA scholarship limit is 13.
