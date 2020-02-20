Once again, the Huskies had the “wow” plays.
They had Nahziah Carter flying to the rim for a fast-break dunk. They had Carter throwing an alley-oop pass from near mid-court to Isaiah Stewart who flushed on Stanford’s Tyrell Terry.
And they had RaeQuan Battle draining a three-pointer despite being fouled for a rare four-point play.
But like so many games during their seven-week losing streak, Washington’s offense went cold during a decisive second-half drought that ultimately decided the outcome.
On Thursday night, the Huskies went without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes while squandering a three-point lead and failing to keep pace with the Cardinal in a 72-64 defeat at Alaska Airlines Arena.
It’s the ninth straight loss for Washington, which is tied for the second longest losing streak in school history.
The Huskies (12-15, 2-12) are 2-13 since starting 10-2 and just 1-11 without point guard Quade Green, who is academically ineligible.
Stewart led the Huskies with a team-high 14 points, Marcus Tsohonis had 11 while Carter and Battle finished with 10 apiece.
Oscar da Silva had 16 points, Terry 14 and Spencer Jones 12 for Stanford (17-9, 6-7).
Neither team led by more than four points in a closely contested first half that had 12 lead changes and nine ties.
It was an expected start between two of the best defensive teams in the Pac-12. The Cardinal entered the game first in the conference in points allowed (61.7) while the Huskies were tops in opponent’s field-goal percentage (37.8).
With Washington trailing 17-14, Jaden McDaniels collected his third foul with 11:04 remaining before halftime and sat out the rest of the first half.
The Huskies were already short-handed in the front court without Hameir Wright, who was ill and did not attend the game.
Sam Timmins got his first start of the season in place of Wright and provided an immediate lift. The senior forward, who flushed a two-handed jam in traffic, made a nifty behind-the-back pass to Jamal Bey for a layup and found Battle for a layup.
Without McDaniels, Washington led 37-35 at halftime.
Battle drained a three-pointer at the 16:03 mark that gave the Huskies a 47-43 lead.
However, UW didn't score another field goal until Timmins' dunk with 6:47 remaining.
Stanford went up 64-52 with 2:46 left and Washington couldn’t muster enough offense to mount a comeback.
The Huskies were outscored 37-27 in the second half.
Note:
--- Stewart had four blocks Thursday to set the UW freshman record with 60 and break a tie with former record-holder Marquese Chriss.