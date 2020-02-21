The Huskies hadn’t always been rewarded with a victory following a hard-fought performance.
Four weeks ago, Washington went to Los Angeles and went into overtime twice before losing by a combined eight points.
Friday night, the Huskies extracted a little bit of revenge against USC and claimed a 75-66 women's basketball victory, which snapped a two-game skid.
Washington raced out early, controlled the game for 35 minutes and led by 12 points in the third quarter before holding off the Trojans at the end.
USC began the fourth quarter with an 11-6 run to cut its deficit to 61-58 with 4:07 remaining.
That’s when the Huskies answered with three consecutive three-pointers, including two by Amber Melgoza, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-for-19 shooting.
Melgoza drained both shots from nearly the same spot on the floor – on the wing near the UW bench – and held her follow-through for several seconds after her second three-pointer gave UW a 67-70.
Seconds later, Missy Peterson drilled a three-pointer that gave the Huskies a 10-point lead and essentially secured the victory.
Haley Van Dyke scored 13 points while JaQuaya Miller and Ali Bamberger each added 10 for UW.
Miller received her start in place of sophomore forward Darcy Rees, who will miss the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in her right foot.
Washington, which plays host to No. 8 UCLA on Sunday, improved to 12-14, 4-11 in the Pac-12.
Freshman forward Alissa Pili finished with 19 points and sophomore guard Desiree Caldwell had 13 for USC, which fell to 13-13 and 5-10.
Washington used an 18-7 run at the end of the first quarter to take a 24-17 lead into the second.
The Huskies led 40-30 at halftime, which was a good omen considering they’re 0-8 in games when they’re trailing or tied at the break.
Note
UW players wore pink jerseys and the coaching staff donned custom-made shoes in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.