UW Huskies (5-4, 2-4)
at Oregon State Beavers (4-4, 3-2)
7:30 p.m. | Reser Stadium | Corvallis, Ore.
TV: FS1 | Radio: 1000 AM / 97.7 FM | Stream: FOX Sports GO
