CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Hunter had 20 points as Furman romped past The Citadel 94-59 on Saturday.
Mike Bothwell had 17 points for Furman (20-11, 12-6 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster added 15 points. Tyrese Hughey had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Hayden Brown had 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12). Tyler Moffe added 11 points. David Maynard had 10 points.
The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Furman defeated The Citadel 102-83 on Feb. 2.
