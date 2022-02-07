CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter had 15 points off the bench to lift UNC Greensboro to a 68-49 win over Western Carolina on Monday night.
De'Monte Buckingham had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (14-10, 6-6 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley added 14 points and six rebounds. Bas Leyte had 10 rebounds.
Nick Robinson had 20 points for the Catamounts (9-16, 3-9). Cam Bacote added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.