AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kydall Hunter hit seven 3-pointers in her collegiate debut and No. 25 Texas went on to rout New Orleans 131-36 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Aliyah Matharu added 18 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor had 15, DeYona Gaston 12 and Latasha Lattimore 11 for the Longhorns. Hunter was 7 of 8 behind the arc and 10 of 13 overall.
The 131 points and 95-point margin of victory were second only to a 135-37 win over Centenary on Dec. 15, 2000.
The Longhorns, with only two starters back from last season's Elite Eight team, scored the first 17 points of the game and led 30-6 after one quarter and, thanks to a 22-0 run to close the second quarter, 77-13 at the half.
Brianna Ellis led New Orleans with 19 points.
For the game, Texas shot 61%, going 13 of 23 from 3-pointer range, made 24 of 43 free throws, had a 53-25 rebounding advantage and forced 38 turnovers.
