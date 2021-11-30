HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Alex Hunter had 18 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins edged past High Point 74-70 in double overtime on Tuesday night.
Marcus Foster added 15 points for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson chipped in 12, Mike Bothwell scored 11 and Conley Garrison had 11. Foster had 14 rebounds, while Slawson posted 14 rebounds and three blocks. Bothwell had six rebounds.
Bothwell scored in the paint at the end of regulation to force overtime and again scored in the paint, this time with five seconds left, to force the second OT. Furman scored the first six points of the second overtime and held off the Panthers from there.
John-Michael Wright had 26 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (3-4). Zach Austin added 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Emmanuel Izunabor had 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
