HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Huddersfield is one win away from returning to the English Premier League.
With a 1-0 win over Luton on Monday, Huddersfield secured a 2-1 victory on aggregate in the playoff semifinals in the second-tier Championship.
The final takes place on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, where Huddersfield will face either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United. Forest won 2-1 away in the first leg and the second leg takes place on Tuesday.
Huddersfield was promoted to the Premier League in 2017 after 45 years in the lower leagues. After two seasons, the team from Yorkshire was relegated and finished in 20th place in the 24-team Championship last season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.