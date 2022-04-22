As President Joe Biden's visit to the Northwest continues Friday in Seattle, some temporary changes to transit service downtown and road closures are expected, as well as likely congestion on nearby highways.
Secret service security restrictions mean neither the department of transportation for Washington state or Seattle can't say exactly which roads are closed or when for President Joe Biden’s visit. But as Biden made his way south from downtown Seattle, police were seen shutting off access to I-5 Friday morning.
On WSDOT’s traffic map, the stretch of highway from near Pike Street downtown to Graham Street in Rainier Valley was entirely red around 10 a.m., indicating limited to no traffic flow. WSDOT’s cameras appeared to be shut off in anticipation of the president’s motorcade.
Both SDOT and WSDOT have warned drivers that Friday travel could be unpredictable as Biden makes several stops in the Seattle area. King County Metro and Sound Transit said bus routes through downtown would be rerouted and advised transit riders to check the agencies’ websites for updating information. Riders can see how their route is affected by visiting Metro’s service advisories page or Sound Transit's service alerts page.
Metro said on Twitter at 10:05 a.m. that the streetcar in South Lake Union would be temporarily closed. Biden was due at Seward Park soon after, and stayed in the Westin Thursday night, near the south end of the streetcar.
Sound Transit warned that light rail service would be slow in south Seattle late Friday morning as Biden's motorcade traveled through the area.
Biden is beginning his day at Seward Park, where he’ll make comments for Earth Day. He’ll then continue south to Green River College in Auburn before returning to Seattle. He’s scheduled to fly out of SeaTac airport to Philadelphia at around 2:30 in the afternoon.
Officials with Sea-Tac Airport warned travelers of delays Friday, as Biden prepares to leave from the state’s busiest airport and additional security protocols are layered on.
