President Joe Biden will be in Seattle on Thursday and Friday, and with his visit will come some temporary changes to transit service downtown, road closures, as well as likely congestion on nearby highways.
Biden is expected to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 5:15 p.m. Thursday according to the White House. The airport said passengers arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac should expect delays early Thursday evening with security protocols requiring all air traffic to stop for at least 30 minutes before arrival and shortly after.
The Washington Department of Transportation advised drivers to expect intermittent heavy congestion in the Seattle area Thursday evening and Friday due to temporary closures of the freeway system due to his visit.
Ahead of his arrival, Seattle police and King County Metro blocked off partial access to downtown, with cruisers and buses spanning roadways to prevent motorists from driving on streets near the Westin hotel.
From Thursday to Friday at 4 p.m., bus stops between Jackson and Blanchard Streets and Third and Ninth Avenues could see temporary closures or relocations. Both Sound Transit and King County Metro announced changes to several routes Thursday.
Closures on parts of Westlake Avenue North, Denny Way, Fourth Avenue, and Lenora, Virginia and Pine Streets will affect 12 Metro bus routes: 7, 40, 62, 64, 70, 216, 218, 257, 268, 311, 320 and the RapidRide C Line.
Riders can see how their route is affected by visiting Metro's service advisories page.
The South Lake Union Streetcar will not serve the Westlake Hub, and will not travel south of Lenora Street. The platforms on Westlake Avenue at Olive Way and at Seventh Avenue stations will not be served.
Sound Transit's Link Light Rail will not be affected by Biden's visit. But Sound Transit's express routes 510, 545, 554, 577, 578, 590, 592 and 594 will all be rerouted on their routes through downtown. Buses will skip the following stops and riders should find a nearby alternative:
ST Express 510 – Southbound to Seattle:
- Stewart St & 7th Ave
- Stewart St & 4th Ave
- 5th Ave & Pine St
ST Express 545 – Westbound to Seattle:
- Stewart St & 9th Ave
- Stewart St & 7th Ave
- 5th Ave & Pine St
ST Express 554 – Westbound to Seattle:
- 4th Ave & Pike St
- 4th Ave & Stewart St
- 4th Ave & Lenora St
- Blanchard St & 6th Ave
ST Express 554 – Eastbound to Issaquah
- Lenora St & 4th Ave
ST Express 577 / 578 – Northbound to Seattle:
- Seneca & 5th Ave
- 4th Ave & Pike St
- Olive Way & 6th Ave
- Howell St & 9th Ave
- Howell St & Yale Ave
- Eastlake Ave E & Stewart St
ST Express 577 / 578 – Southbound to Federal Way / Puyallup:
- Fairview Ave N & Thomas St
- Boren Ave & Virginia St
- Stewart St & 9th Ave
- Stewart St & 7th Ave
- Stewart St & 3rd Ave
ST Express 590 / 592 / 594 – Northbound to Seattle
- 4th Ave S & S Jackson St
- 4th Ave S & S Washington St
- 4th Ave & Cherry St
- Seneca St & 5th Ave
- 4th Ave & Seneca St
- 4th Ave & Pike St
- Olive Way & 6th Ave
- Howell St & 9th Ave
- Howell St & Yale Ave
- Eastlake Ave E & Stewart St
ST Express 590 / 592 / 594 – Southbound to Tacoma / Du Pont / Lakewood:
- Stewart St & Yale Ave N
- Stewart St & 9th Ave
- Stewart St & 7th Ave
- Stewart St & 3rd Ave
