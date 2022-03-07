When Chantal Arnoult moved with her family to France in 2008, she had no idea she would return to Los Angeles four years later, divorced and unable to afford the home that she and her then-husband had purchased 2002.
"I was broke, with two kids and no job," she said. She rented out the home and lived with her sister and in cheaper rentals for several years. "My kids and I moved seven times. It was a constant juggle."
When a new series of California laws was passed in 2017 to make accessory dwelling units (also known as ADUs or backyard cottages), easier to build, Arnoult decided to move back into the house and build a 650-square-foot income property in the backyard.
As conceived by her sister, Venice architect Isabelle Duvivier, the ADU plays out as a case study in the efficient use of space and a thoughtful approach to preserving the tree canopy.
"We are losing our tree canopy due to development," said Duvivier who serves on the city's Community Forest Advisory Committee. "People are sacrificing every ounce of open space to make these big boxes. It's OK to build, but build with nature. Ninety percent of our tree canopy is on private property. Trees provide shade, clean the air, collect rainwater and connect us to nature. As our city gets hotter, it is even more important to save trees. I'm a building designer, but I feel like a building is meaningless without a connection to the outdoors."
ADUs are complicated, Duvivier said, because they are on small lots and "everyone wants a roof deck and two bathrooms in a tiny space." They are also complicated by things that people often don't consider, like property-line setbacks.
Despite being two stories tall, the ADU is dwarfed by an enormous 60-year-old Chinese elm that the sisters worked hard to preserve. "I like using two stories because you can never get the land back," Duvivier said. "We had to cut the Chinese elm back slowly, and then, when we were finally ready to build, we gave it a good trim. Now it enhances her yard."
It also enhances the ADU,which is airy and bright, thanks to its southern exposure and soaring 18-foot ceilings that make the interior feel larger than its floor plan. "It feels voluminous even though it's tiny," Duvivier said. "I pay attention to the orientation of the sun to make sure buildings are maximizing the free energy they get from the sun and stay cool from windows that face south."
Because Arnoult was concerned with her neighbors' privacy, Duvivier designed the building with raised windows that look out on the Chinese elm and other trees, and offer light and privacy. "You don't see out, you see up," Arnoult said. "I actually call the ADU 'Window Onto the Trees.' The beauty of these windows being up high is that you get light and nature."
Another environmentally friendly touch by Duvivier, whose own Venice home won a LEED Platinum rating, is the addition of a 400-gallon cistern located behind the house so that her sister can use reclaimed rainwater to water the lush landscape.
The rental unit has two small bedrooms upstairs, including one with a half wall that overlooks the living area. Downstairs, there is a bathroom, laundry and a kitchenette (featuring cabinets and miniature appliances from Ikea) that opens onto the living room. Oversize French doors let more sunshine in and provide easy access to a private patio and garden that is hidden behind a fence that separates the two homes.
How to make ADUs more tree-friendly
In order to preserve trees during construction, it helps to understand their value. "Trees, unlike buildings, take many, many years to get established," explained Duvivier. "The older the tree, the more valuable it becomes. Trees are one of the only infrastructures that increase in value over time." So while new trees can be planted to replace those removed, they "won't benefit us for 50 years. It is most important to save mature trees."
Here are Duvivier's recommendations on how to preserve trees during construction:
• When building around trees, install a protective fence around the tree so that contractors don't accidentally bump into it. Avoid placing building material under the tree canopy, "because that removes the air space around the roots and can kill the tree," Duvivier said.
• Duvivier advises watering trees more often than normal during construction to reduce tree stress. Adding 3 inches of mulch to the base of trees will also help.
• Don't trim large branches all at once.
• If you need to dig around a tree, leave large roots intact and dig around them with hand tools. "Cutting a large root should only be done if absolutely necessary," Duvivier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.