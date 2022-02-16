Stocks shook off an early slump and ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers still leaning toward moving decisively to fight inflation.
The S&P 500 wound up with a slight gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq edged lower. Treasury yields bounced around as traders tried to parse the latest update from the Fed.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 3.94 points, or 0.1%, to 4,475.01.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.57 points, or 0.2%, to 34,934.27.
The Nasdaq fell 15.66 points, or 0.1%, to 14,124.09.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.85 points, or 0.1%, to 2,079.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 56.37 points, or 1.3%.
The Dow is up 196.21 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 332.94 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 49.16 points, or 2.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 291.17 points, or 6.1%.
The Dow is down 1,404.03 points, or 3.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,520.88 points, or 9.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 166 points, or 7.4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.