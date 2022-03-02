Wall Street took another sharp swing Wednesday, this time back to rally mode, as stocks and Treasury yields rose even as oil prices continued to climb.
The S&P 500 rose, putting it back in the green for the week, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he supports a more modest rise in interest rates this month than some investors had been fearing. Other markets were also showing less fear from the prior day. Treasury yields recovered some of their sharp losses and gold receded.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 80.28 points, or 1.9%, to 4,386.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 596.40 points, or 1.8%, to 33,891.35.
The Nasdaq rose 219.56 points, or 1.6%, to 13,752.02.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 50.37 points, or 2.5%, to 2,058.87.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 1.89 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Dow is down 167.40 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 57.39 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 17.94 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 379.64 points, or 8%.
The Dow is down 2,446.95 points, or 6.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,892.95 points, or 12.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 186.44 points, or 8.3%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.