Stocks ended modestly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after a day of choppy trading.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%. Communications and health care stocks made solid gains, along with travel-related companies. Smaller company stocks outpaced the rest of the market.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 14.46 points, or 0.3%, to 4,701.21.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.32 points, or 0.1%, to 35,754.75.
The Nasdaq rose 100.07 points, or 0.6%, to 15,786.99.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.92 points, or 0.8%, to 2,271.71.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 162.78 points, or 3.6%.
The Dow is up 1,174.67 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 701.52 points, or 4.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 112.40 points, or 5.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 945.14 points, or 25.2%.
The Dow is up 5,148.27 points, or 16.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,898.71 points, or 22.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 296.85 points, or 15%.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.