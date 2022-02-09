Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier.
Technology and communications stocks led the way higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.95%, the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 65.64 points, or 1.5%, to 4,587.18.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305.28 points, or 0.9%, to 35,768.06.
The Nasdaq rose 295.92 points, or 2.1%, to 14,490.37.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.13 points, or 1.9%, to 2,083.50.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 86.65 points, or 1.9%.
The Dow is up 678.32 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 392.37 points, or 2.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 81.14 points, or 4.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 179 points, or 3.8%.
The Dow is down 570.24 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,154.60 points, or 7.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 161.81 points, or 7.2%.
