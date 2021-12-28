Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its latest record high set a day earlier.
After wavering between gains and losses, the benchmark index closed down 0.1%. The slight loss broke a four-day winning streak for the S&P 500.
A slide in technology, health care and communication stocks outweighed gains in industrial firms and elsewhere in the market. Small company stocks also fell.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 4.84 points, or 0.1%, to 4,786.35.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.83 points, or 0.3%, to 36,398.21.
The Nasdaq fell 89.54 points, or 0.6%, to 15,781.72.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.95 points, or 0.7%, to 2,246.51.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 60.56 points, or 1.3%.
The Dow is up 447.65 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 128.35 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 4.93 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 1,030.28 points, or 27.4%.
The Dow is up 5,791.73 points, or 18.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,893.44 points, or 22.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 271.65 points, or 13.8%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.