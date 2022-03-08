Stocks ended lower following another day of yo-yoing between gains and losses after crude oil prices rose anew as the U.S. banned imports from Russia.
The price of nickel surged so much that trading for the metal was shut on Tuesday as the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock markets. Wide swings have become common as investors struggle to guess how high oil prices will go, and how much they’ll weigh on the economy and further stoke inflation.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 30.39 points, or 0.7%, to 4,170.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.6%, to 32,632.64.
The Nasdaq fell 35.41 points, or 0.3%, to 12,795.55.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.68 points, or 0.6%, to 1,963.01.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 158.17 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow is down 982.16 points, or 2.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 517.89 points, or 3.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 37.89 points, or 1.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 595.48 points, or 12.5%.
The Dow is down 3,705.66 points, or 10.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,849.42 points, or 18.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 282.30 points, or 12.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.