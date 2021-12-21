Stocks closed solidly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, more than regaining the ground they had lost a day earlier.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq rose. Small-company stocks rose even more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a more optimistic about the economy.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 81.21 points, or 1.8%, to 4,649.23.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 560.54 points, or 1.6%, to 35,492.70.
The Nasdaq rose 360.14 points, or 2.4%, to 15,341.09.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 63.07 points, or 2.9%, to 2,202.95.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 28.59 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is up 127.26 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 171.41 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 29.02 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 893.16 points, or 27.8%.
The Dow is up 4,886.22 points, or 16%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,452.81 points, or 19%.
The Russell 2000 is up 228.09 points, or 11.5%.
