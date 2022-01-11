Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology companies rebounded after an early slide.
The S&P 500 rose after five straight losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. Investors are anticipating that interest rates will rise in the coming months as the Federal Reserve shifts from stimulating the economy to fighting inflation.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 42.78 points, or 0.9%, to 4,713.07.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.15 points, or 0.5%, to 36,252.02.
The Nasdaq rose 210.62 points, or 1.4%, to 15,153.45.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.85 points, or 1.1%, to 2,194.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 36.04 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 20.36 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 217.55 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 14.19 points, or 0.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 53.11 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is down 86.28 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 491.52 points, or 3.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 51.31 points, or 2.3%.
