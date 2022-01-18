Stocks fell to a new low for the year on Wall Street Tuesday and bond yields surged amid renewed jitters the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates to tackle rising inflation.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Technology stocks and banks led the decline.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 85.74 points, or 1.8%, to 4,577.11.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 543.34 points, or 1.5%, to 35,368.47.
The Nasdaq fell 386.86 points, or 2.6%, to 14,506.90.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 66.23 points, or 3.1%, to 2,096.23.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 189.07 points, or 4%.
The Dow is down 969.83 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,138.07 points, or 7.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 149.09 points, or 6.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.