U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, ending the market’s longest winning streak in more than two years.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. The market was pulled lower by companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks, which had driven the market higher in recent days.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 16.45 points, or 0.4%, to 4,685.25.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.3%, to 36,319.98.
The Nasdaq fell 95.81 points, 0.6%, to 15,886.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.45 points, or 0.6%, to 2,427.29.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 12.28 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 7.97 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 85.05 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 9.79 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 929.18 points, or 24.7%.
The Dow is up 5,713.50 points, or 18.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,998.26 points, or 23.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 452.44 points, or 22.9%.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.