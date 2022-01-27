Stocks gave up an early rally and closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as a streak of market volatility continued.
Markets are still processing the latest indications from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that the central bank is increasingly concerned about inflation and plans to raise interest rates and take other steps soon to fight it. Investors were encouraged to see that the U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since 1984.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 23.42 points, or 0.5%, to 4,326.51.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.31 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,160.78.
The Nasdaq fell 189.34 points, or 1.4%, to 13,352.78.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 45.18 points, or 2.3%, to 1,931.29.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 71.43 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is down 104.59 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 416.14 points, or 3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 56.63 points, or 2.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 439.67 points, or 9.2%.
The Dow is down 2,177.52 points, or 6%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,292.19 points, or 14.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 314.03. points, or 14%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.