U.S. markets stabilized and ended higher Thursday after an early swoon brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Technology stocks in particular rebounded strongly. Oil prices had surged earlier but ended with moderate gains. Markets in Europe, whose economy has closer ties to Russia, ended lower as traders worried the conflict could further disrupt supply chains.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 63.20 points, or 1.5%, to 4,288.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.07 points, or 0.3%, to 33,223.83.
The Nasdaq rose 436.10 points, or 3.3%, to 13,473.59.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 51.91 points, or 2.7%, to 1,996.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 60.17 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is down 855.35 points, or 2.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 74.48 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 13.33 points, or 0.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 477.48 points, or 10%.
The Dow is down 3,114.47 points, or 8.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,171.39 points, or 13.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 249.31 points, or 11.1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.