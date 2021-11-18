Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports from retailers and an update on the employment market.
The S&P 500 rose and reached a new high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell and the Nasdaq composite rose, also reaching a new high.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 15.87 points, or 0.3%, to 4,704.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.10 points, or 0.2%, to 35,870.95.
The Nasdaq rose 72.14 points, or 0.5%, to 15,993.71.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,363.59.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 21.69 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is down 229.36 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 132.75 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 48.19 points, or 2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 948.47 points, or 25.3%.
The Dow is up 5,264.47 points, or 17.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,105.43 points, or 24.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 388.73 points, or 19.7%.
