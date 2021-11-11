Stocks managed to close mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday, but the S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks.
The benchmark index eked out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 2.56 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,649.27.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.71 points, or 0.4%, to 35,921.23.
The Nasdaq rose 81.58 points, 0.5%, to 15,704.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.56 points, or 0.8%, to 2,409.14.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 48.26 points, or 1%.
The Dow is down 406.72 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 267.31 points, or 1.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 27.94 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 893.20 points, or 23.8%.
The Dow is up 5,314.75 points, or 17.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,816 points, or 21.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 434.29 points, or 22%.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.